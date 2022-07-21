Everton Cebolinha makes his debut with “almost a goal”, dribbling and assisting: “Gives confidence” | Flamengo

Everton Cebolinha made his debut for Flamengo in a 4-0 victory over Juventude, on Wednesday, in Brasília. He came in at halftime, with the game already 3-0, and provided the assist for the four goal, scored by Lázaro. He still had time for dribbling and an “almost goal”.

In his first match wearing red and black, Everton saw an overwhelming team at the start and that quickly built the victory. He regretted having passed close and not getting a goal right away.

– I got a little unlucky. I even played with my teammates who went four balls towards the goal and there was no one there, but in mine I had the defender to take away. But I’m happy for the victory and the assistance. It gives me confidence – said the striker.

Cebolinha confessed that the 81 days since his last match for Benfica have weighed on the pace of play, something he intends to quickly overcome.

– I was stopped for a long time, you end up feeling a little bit of the rhythm of the game, the time to speed up the move… But I’m working on training to get as fast as possible in my best physical, technical and mental shape. Dorival was going to give me a few minutes, but, with the elastic score and one more player, he chose to put me at halftime – he said.

Coach Dorival Júnior also noticed a lack of pace at Everton, and believes that the striker can still improve his performance a lot.

– Everton had a quiet debut, of course it still can and will grow a lot. It’s a matter of time, development and work. It is natural to feel an oscillation until it finds its best conditions. Let’s give him all the possibilities to win the score – said the coach.

Flamengo, now with 27 points, maintained seventh place in the Brazilian Championship. Next Sunday, against Avaí, in Ressacada, the team will try the third consecutive victory in the competition.

Everton Cebolinha’s numbers in his debut:

Assistance: 1

Shootings: 3 (1 on goal)

Correct passes: 22

Wrong passes: 4

Fouls taken: 3

