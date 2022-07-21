Extreme heat in the UK causes Google data centers to fail

The United Kingdom recorded last Tuesday (19) the highest temperature in its history, reaching 40.2ºC. Extreme heat didn’t just affect people physically. Google’s servers in London did not escape the heat wave, suffering several failures during the day, due to problems with the cooling systems.

Google explained that one of the data centers, where the aeurope-west2 servers are located, had problems with cooling. Thus, several Cloud products “experienced high error rates, latencies, or unavailability of services”.

publicity

Read more:

In addition to Google, Oracle was also forced to close servers because of the extreme heat in the UK. The two companies already solved the problems, in the beginning of Wednesday (20).

“Following unusually high temperatures in the southern region of the UK, two data center cooling units experienced a failure when they were forced to run above their design limits. As a result, temperatures in the data center began to rise, causing a subset of Compute’s infrastructure to shut down.

Thermometer reads 38ºC in London. Image: DRG Photography/Shutterstock

This failure in corporate data centers due to extreme heat should not be the last. Because of climate change, very hot days will start to become more frequent and technology companies will need to find more eco-friendly cooling solutions for their servers.

Previously, the highest temperature recorded in the UK was 38.7ºC in the summer of 2019. According to data from the Copernicus Emergency Management Service, Europe is warming faster than other parts of the world, with average temperatures 2.2ºC above from pre-industrial levels. This level of warming is above the 1.5°C threshold that the global community has set to reduce environmental imbalance.

Via: IGN / BBC

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube from Olhar Digital? Subscribe to the channel!