Facebook creates update where it will be possible to create 5 profiles on one account

For those who like to separate friendship, family and people from work, because they believe that one is not very related to the other, you will be happy with the news! O Facebook will allow different profiles to be created for the same account. There will be 5 in total and, in addition, there will be no need to leave the main account.

Read more: Facebook strengthens ban on fake reviews

In additional profiles, users will be able to choose any name to use, as long as the main profile bears their real name. Additional profiles will also not accept numbers and special characters.

It is prohibited for the user to impersonate someone else in the additional profiles, since the social network policy is the same, if there is a problem with one account, the others will be affected equally. The page creation and management tool is still only available on the main account.

“To help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships, we’re testing a way for people to have more than one profile linked to a single Facebook account. Anyone using the Facebook must continue to follow our rules”, said Leonard Lam, who is a spokesman for Facebook.

The social network believes it is extremely important to emphasize the company’s policy, as bad-natured profiles can take advantage of this platform’s facilitation to create fake profiles and go against the rules. In these cases, the company can delete not only the additional account, but also the original profile and all others linked to it.

The feature is still in the testing phase and there is no official release date, but it will be a very beneficial change for those who like to separate things and organize their friends.