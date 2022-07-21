Fan-made poster features Oppenheimer parody

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer had his official poster presented a few hours ago. It turns out that this film will premiere on the same date (July 21, 2023) as the long-awaited Barbie, with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The most curious thing, however, is the fact that Barbie is produced by Warner Bros. picturesa studio in which Nolan maintained a long collaboration, until things got out of control due to a huge controversy at the time of Tenet’s release.

With that in mind, the publisher Cassie Grace created a very interesting parody, but instead of Cillian Murphy in the center, we have Robbie as the iconic doll from Mattel.

In addition to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, other cast members are Will Ferrell (The Other Guys) as antagonist and CEO of a large company, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as an alternate version of Ken, while Kate McKinnon (The Ghostbusters) has a mysterious role.

Greta Gerwignominated for an Oscar for lovely women, is confirmed in the direction of adaptation. in addition to writing the script alongside her husband and also a filmmaker Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story).

In the magical world of Barbies, Barbieland, one of the dolls begins to realize that she doesn’t fit in like the others. After being kicked out, she sets off on an adventure into the real world, where she discovers that beauty lies within everyone.

Barbie opens in theaters on July 21, 2023.