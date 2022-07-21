Fast and Furious 10 | Vin Diesel’s “Astronomical” Salary Revealed

Producer and star of Fast and Furious 10, Vin Diesel will receive a real hefty for the new film in the franchise from Universal Pictures.

According to a report by the Varietythe interpreter of Dominic Toretto will receive a total of US$ 20 million per fast and furious 10.

This is the same amount as Tom Hardy will receive for Venom 3Joaquin Phoenix by joker 2 and Chris Hemsworth for The Rescue 2.

Set to premiere on May 19, 2023, fast and furious 10 will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood and Charlize Theron.

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher) are joining the franchise in this film.

At the same time, a fan-favorite actor who last appeared on fast and furious 8 will not return: Dwayne Johnson. The actor was even invited to return, but declined the invitation.

Louis Letterrier (Master’s Trick, Explosive Charge) will direct the feature, replacing Justin Lin.

According to multiple sources on international websites, Lin left the direction after constant script changes, as well as a major disagreement with Vin Diesel.