Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift – See how the actress who played Neela in the movie is currently doing

The movie “Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift” drew attention for showing Drift, a car driving technique where the driver lets the rear of the vehicle escape in turns, turning the steering wheel in the opposite direction while controlling the level of skid.

Watch the movie trailer:

As its name suggests, the film takes place in the city of Tokyo, Japan. The plot shows the story of a pilot named Sean Boswell. After having several problems with the police due to illegal racing, he is sent to Japan to live with his father.

There he meets some of the most skilled street racers in town and learns new driving techniques. At the same time, Sean defies danger by meeting DK’s girlfriend Neela.

The character was played by the Australian actress Nathalie Kelley. Born in Peru, the star is currently 37 years old and has also appeared in films such as “One Night More Than Crazy”, “Loaded” and “With You”.

Nathalie has an Instagram profile with over 1.5 million followers where she posts photos and videos about her latest work and personal projects.

Read too:

She turned 44! See how actress Michelle Rodriguez is currently doing

American actress Michelle Rodriguez plays the character Letty Ortiz in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. Time passed and the star recently turned 44 years old, also appearing in other successful productions….More details!

.

.