Federal Revenue warns about scams involving seized products; understand

“Every day a rogue and a sucker leave the house. If they meet, it’s out of business.”. This famous popular saying could not be more true. Recently some people have fallen into scams that use as bait products seized by the Federal Revenue and which are being resold at below market prices. The agency is already keeping an eye on the practice and warning everyone to be careful.

According to the Federal Revenue, the name of the entity and its customs are being used in scams and misleading advertisements on the internet. The ads offer high-value seized products, such as smartphones, notebooks and consoles, at prices far below the market.

However, it is important to know that the Federal Revenue does not resell the seized products. The seized goods have only 3 destinations: donation, auction or destruction.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that scammers and swindlers have used the name of the IRS to deceive people. There have already been several reports of scams involving loans, tax payments and CPF regularization.

Modus operandi of scammers

Scammers do basically the same thing. They use paid internet ad platforms such as Facebook ads and Google ads From there, they run ads on websites and social networks offering goods that are supposedly held in the Port of Santos. Low value products are used to lure victims.

Despite looking like an easily identifiable scam, many people end up falling for it. There are reports of people who went into debt to be able to buy the products. In the end, they were left without the money, without the product and with the debt.

Therefore, the maxim is valid: “When the alms are too much, the saint distrusts”.

How do IRS auctions work?

Keep in mind that the IRS does not sell seized products retail or individually. What the agency does with some frequency are auctions of products. However, it is not so simple to participate in them.

It takes first buy a specific digital certificatethen get a access code in the e-CAC Portal and finally, not have any pending issues with the IRS. Another impediment is that the entity does not deliver the auctioned products. The buyer needs to go to the unit and pick up the products.

It is true that the IRS often auctions valuable electronic devices, such as premium smartphones, notebooks, iPads and other tablets, smartwatches, video games, etc. Although, they are sold in batches. It is not possible to purchase just one item separately. If you want to buy an iPhone from the IRS, for example, you will also have to purchase all the items in the lot.

In addition, it is important to note that the Federal Revenue does not give any type of guarantee for the auctioned products. Bought and the device was faulty? Your problem.

Source: Brazil Agency