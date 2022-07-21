Filming of the ″Furious Velocity″ movie will affect traffic in Almada

In a statement released on the official website of the Municipality of Almada, it is read that “the occupation of public space was authorized within the scope of the filming proposal, “which will be carried out in the production of the film F10, and that “consist of passages between the Boca de Vento elevator and the entrance to Quinta da Arealva, crossing the Olho de Boi”.

The “occupation of public space” was authorized between 00:00 and 23:59 on the 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th of July.

The first two days will be for “preparation and dress rehearsals” and the remaining two for “shooting”.

Close Subscribe to newsletters News Diary and receive the information first hand.

According to the municipality, among the restrictions imposed are the “cut off of car and pedestrian traffic after the Cristo Rei roundabout, on the dirt road accessing Quinta da Arealva, allowing only access to vehicles assigned to the Infrastructures of Portugal and emergency”, the “cutting off pedestrian traffic on Rua do Ginjal at the end of Jardim do Rio next to Fonte da Pipa” or “cleaning the parking lot in Largo da Boca de Vento, in front of Casa da Cerca and all of Rua do Ginjal”.

The remaining restrictions can be consulted on the municipality’s website.

The City Council says that the production of the film “will contact residents, owners and traders, in order to ensure that all stakeholders have a say and that these are considered, before work actually begins on the site”.

In May of this year, Sofia Noronha, from the production company Sagesse Productions, confirmed to Lusa that filming of the latest film in the “Velocidade Furiosa” series was planned in the North, Center and Lisbon regions, “for a good few weeks”, involving many municipalities and the presence in Portugal of a team comprising 600 to 700 people, including Portuguese and foreign professionals.

The districts of Viseu and Vila Real have already hosted filming of “Fast X”, which has attracted the curious even close to the shooting locations.

“Fast X”, the tenth film in the profitable “Fast and Furious” series, is directed by Frenchman Louis Leterrier, who directed, among others, “Masters of Illusion” and “The Incredible Hulk”. Initially the director of “Fast X” was Justin Lin, who ended up giving up directing the film, but remained attached to the project.

With a screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, the film has, among others, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and the Portuguese Daniela Melchior, and the shooting takes place in the United Kingdom, Italy and Portugal. .

According to the American publication The Hollywood Reporter, in May the film’s budget had already exceeded 300 million dollars (about 284 million euros), a figure that does not include spending on ‘marketing’ and advertising.

The movie “Fast X” is scheduled for release on May 19, 2023, in theaters in the United States of America.