Filming on the sequel should start next year, says actor

Disney has confirmed the continuation of Cruella De Vil’s story, which will feature Emma Stone’s return to the role

the live action of Cruella de Vil was a real success since its release, and it didn’t take long for Disney to confirm the sequel to the production that featured Emma Stone (“La La Land: Singing Seasons”) as the Dalmatian thief. And just like part 2, your filming shouldn’t take long to start either.

During an interview with Forbes to promote the new series “Black Bird”, the star Paul Walter Hauserwho will live the Horatio in the plot, told when the studio intends to start recording “Cruella 2”.

“I was told that we are going to start recording next year. I don’t know exactly when, but I think Tony McNamara is writing the script right now. Whenever you need me, I’ll be there”informed Hauser without revealing more details about the film.

Previously, Craig Gillespiewho will return as project director, told the comic book that the new chapter will show Cruellabeginning to morph into the villain audiences knew in “101 Dalmatians”.

“There are a lot of conversations about what the sequel will look like. Where does this world take us now, you know? Before we dive in, we’re still in that phase of exploring what works and what doesn’t. […] But what I liked most about the film is that Estella becomes less and less, she moves away from who she was, until she surrenders to that personality we know as Cruella.”declared the filmmaker.

“Now she has to live up to this public persona, even though she is in conflict with herself, which I find very interesting. She’s in a gray area, but she’s going to turn into that villain from ‘101 Dalmatians’, no doubt… But how will she let herself be taken in by the dark side? In my mind, that’s what the new movie is about.”finished.

ABOUT “CRUELLA”

“‘Cruella’ presents the story of Disney’s legendary and most iconic – and notoriously fashionable – villain Cruella de Vil. Set in 1970s London in the midst of the punk rock revolution, the film follows a young con artist named Estella (Emma Stone). ), a smart and creative girl determined to make a name for herself through her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves and together they build a life for themselves on the streets of London.”begins the synopsis of the adaptation.

“One day, Estella’s talent for fashion catches the eye of Baroness Von Hellman (Emma Thompson), a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifying. But their relationship sets off a course of events and revelations that will make Estella embrace your rebellious side and become the evil, elegant, revenge-oriented Cruella”ends the text.

In addition to stone, Hauser and Thompsonthe cast of “Cruella” still has Mark Strong (“Shazam!”), Joel Fry (“Game of Thrones”), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (“The Good Place”) and Emily Beecham (“Little Joe”).

The film is scripted by Dana Foxspecialist in hit comedies such as “Couple Date” and “Megarromantic”, and Tony McNamara, from the Oscar-nominated feature “The Favourite”. The direction is in charge of Craig Gillespiewho has directed films such as “The Ideal Girl” and “I, Tonya”, which competed in three categories at the 2018 Oscars.

“Cruella” is available on Disney+.

