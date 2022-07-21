Finally! Amazon Prime Video changes interface to improve navigation

Seeking a proximity to the practicality of the competitor Netflix, Amazon Prime Video is launching changes to its interface, aiming at a more satisfying experience for its users. If you are one of them, keep track of the changes.

Among the new features are the side menu and optimized navigation. The new programming section has been tweaked and has more functionality. Look:

The site gains a side menu with a list of six sections, in this order: “search”, “home”, “shop”, “live”, “free content with ads” and the list of “saved items”.

The main page brings the contents in full screen highlights. The design looks rounder and less square. The columns of tiles with content come out through a carousel with the main attractions. It will also make it easier for the subscriber to discover the titles that do not require additional payment. Another novelty will be the creation of a Top 10 along the lines of what is offered by Netflix.

For now, the update will not be available to everyone. At first, this week, only streaming devices like Fire TV and Roku. The update will also arrive earlier on Android phones and tablets.

It is estimated that the new Prime Video interface will soon reach the web version, in addition to iPhone (iOS) and iPad.