Five sites to study for public tender alone | Education

Studying for a public contest alone is a task that is made easier with the help of some online platforms. Although sites like QConcursos and Descomplica charge a subscription to access exclusive features, they also allow you to access certain features for free. The PCI Contests page, in turn, is completely free: in it, the student can download simulations and old tests without paying anything, in addition to checking the progress of the contests. Below, the TechTudo lists five study platforms for candidates. Discover the options and learn how they can help you in your exam preparation routine.

QConcursos (qconcursos.com) is one of the main questions websites for contests in Brazil. In it, contestants can access thousands of test questions, free of charge, through the basic plan, filtering the search by position, institution, year, area of ​​activity, bank and area of ​​training. Text classes, news about the selection processes and advertised vacancies are also available free of charge.

In addition to the web version, the platform also provides an application for Android and iPhone (iOS) cell phones free of charge. The app has extra functions that allow the user to answer all the questions on the site, create and organize notebooks, save filters, see comments from the student community, among other things.

QConcursos paid plans give you access to several exclusive features, such as video lessons, study guides and performance statistics by bank, subject and subject. The Annual Advanced subscription, which allows you to create question books and analyze performance statistics, costs R$ 120. The Annual Premium, which provides, among other features, classes and questions related to public notices, is available for R$ 220.00. More complete, the Premium Plus Annual plan costs BRL 345.60, or BRL 1,198.80 in the unlimited annual subscription, made in partnership with the Contest Direction preparatory course.

PCI Concursos is a very simple site, but it can be very useful for those who are starting to study for public contests alone. To use the site, simply browse the options available on the left side menu or on the top bar. No need to sign up or subscribe to paid plans; the only function that requires payment is to buy digital handouts, whose prices range from 50 to 100 reais and can be paid in installments on the card. The platform also does not have a mobile application.

Among the highlights of the PCI Concursos is the tab “How to pass”, with texts and articles by Professor William Douglas, federal judge. Through the website, it is also possible to consult ongoing contests, access important links, such as the Official Gazette of each state, and make mock tests. PCI also has a YouTube channel updated daily with news about contests, which can be accessed in text form on the site.

Unlike other platforms, the Descomplica section for public tenders (descomplica.com.br/concursos) focuses on three areas of activity: legal, police and analyst. The site offers some free classes upon login. To have full access to the contents, however, you must subscribe to one of the three plans. Regardless of the chosen modality, the student will have access to unlimited video classes in all areas, in addition to gaining a study plan focused on public notices, exercise book, commented and simulated summaries. Descomplica also has a free app available for Android and iOS.

The site offers three plans: the Annual 2 in 1, which for 12 installments of R$ 29.90 gives access to all classes with the addition of the course for beginners; the Monthly, which costs R$69, but does not include a course for beginners; and the Postgraduate Program + Competition Plan, which, in partnership with Uniamérica, offers a postgraduate degree in a field of Law along with preparation for competitions for 12 installments of R$119.90.

The differential of the Casa do Concurseiro website (acasadoconcurseiro.com.br) lies in its specificity: the concurseiro can choose to study for a single public notice, and the platform will have its own materials for this contest. The site offers several handouts for free, as well as an informative blog and podcast that can be accessed without paying anything. Interested in unlocking more features can subscribe to the Clube Vita 2.0 plan, which gives access to all courses launched on the platform, classes from 120 teachers and more for 12 installments of R$110.25.

Strategy Concursos (estrategiaconcursos.com.br) is a paid platform recognized in the public tender sector for being a leader in approvals, mainly in the tax area. The subscriber has the option of paying the one-year plan for 12 installments of R$41.90, or the two-year plan for 12 installments of R$44.90. Both subscriptions entitle you to PDF handouts, individual classes, live video classes, complete courses, questions system and podcast, both through the online platform and through the mobile application, which is available free of charge for Android and iPhone (iOS).

The platform offers a seven-day tasting period for those looking to learn more about the program. Those who cannot afford the paid plans, in turn, can take advantage of the free section of the website (gratis.estrategiaconcursos.com.br), which offers PDFs and video lessons, in addition to a final certificate.

