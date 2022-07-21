Flamengo withdraws action in the STJD that tried to invalidate the draw for the Copa do Brasil | Flamengo

+ See the table of the Copa do Brasil

The club reiterates that it understands that there was a mistake that harms it, but due to the good relationship with the new president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, it decided to withdraw from the action.

– Although Flamengo does not agree with the possibility of a draw being adjusted that interfere with its result and understands that the present process ends a legally correct and fair postulation, the club prefers at this moment to give a vote of confidence to the new management of CBF, hoping that in the future the processes are more transparent and legitimate – pondered the club.

Flamengo’s board complained that, in the draw, their position had been reversed before the mands were defined. The CBF has used for some years the criterion of not letting clubs from the same city play the same leg of the tie in the same municipality. With Flamengo and Fluminense classified, one would have to open at home and the other would decide. It was up to Flu to play the game back at Maracanã.

Flamengo contested this criterion because it was not provided for in the tournament regulations. In the round of 16 this happened, and Fluminense had to decide away from home, with Fla sending the return in Rio. However, the red-blacks claim that at the time Botafogo, which was still in the running, also closed the round of 16 at home.

