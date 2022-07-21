Flamengo’s board of directors makes a decision on the action in the STJD that complained about the draw for the field managers of the quarterfinals

After the draw held to define the clashes and field orders for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo complained and even called the STJD to review the decision.

Last Tuesday (19) the draw for the matches and field orders of the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup at the headquarters of the CFB. O Flamengo was drawn to face Athletico-PR, with the first game being in Rio de Janeiro and the second at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba.

The decision did not please the direction of Flamengo, which went so far as to trigger the Superior Court of Sports Justice – STJD to make the draw for the quarterfinals of the national knockout competition unfeasible and try to reverse the field orders, to decide at home the classification. to the semifinals, against Athletico-PR.

However, according to Globoesporte.com, this Thursday (21), the Club withdrew the action it had in the STJD, aiming at a good relationship with the CBF and the new president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, but reiterates that it understands that there was an error that harm him. Flamengo understands that in the draw, their position was reversed before the field orders were defined.

However, this criterion has been used for some years by the CBF, as the entity has the objective of not leaving clubs from the same city playing the same knockout bracket in the same municipality. As Flamengo and Fluminense are in the quarterfinals, one of the teams would have to play the first match at home and decide away.

“Although Flamengo does not agree with the possibility of a draw being adjusted that interfere with its result and understands that the present process ends a legally correct and fair postulation, the club prefers at this moment to give a vote of confidence to the new management of the CBF, hoping that in the future the processes are more transparent and legitimate”, said the Club.