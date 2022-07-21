Fluminense will have dynamic QR Code from the game against Bragantino | fluminense

After playing three consecutive games away from home (against Cruzeiro, São Paulo and Goiás this Wednesday), Fluminense will be home again next Sunday, at 4 pm (Brasilia time) at Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda (RJ) , to face Bragantino for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. And from that game, the club will change the way of accessing the stadium at home.

1 of 3 Dynamic QR Code will be adopted by Fluminense — Photo: ge Dynamic QR Code will be adopted by Fluminense — Photo: ge

The club announced that it will adopt the dynamic QR Code, already used by other clubs, such as Botafogo. The justification is to increase security and minimize fraud in ticket resale. Against Ceará, for example, a game that marked Fred’s farewell and had the load sold out in advance, Fluminense recovered about 1,400 tickets with irregularities and put them on sale again.

With this, the static E-ticket and prints to enter the stadium will no longer be accepted. To use the dynamic QR Code, the member must download the FutebolCard application and enter the CPF and the same password as the Partner Portal. After completing the check-in, validation must be carried out using the token provided in the application.

Dynamic QR Code will be available 6 hours before departure. It is automatically downloaded the moment the member enters the application and will be available in the “My Tickets” tab. Once downloaded, the QR Code will work even if there is no internet connection, and access to the stadium will only be through the app.

In addition to the dynamic QR Code, Fluminense members will also be able to enter the stadium with their membership card and traditional ticket. Non-members must collect the ticket at one of the points of sale.

Tickets for the game against Bragantino are already on sale over the internet, and from this Thursday they will also be at physical stations. See below how to buy:

partners: Sales at nense.com.br, in the “Tickets” tab

Sales at nense.com.br, in the “Tickets” tab Non-Members: Sales at fluminensefc.futebolcard.com

Sales at fluminensefc.futebolcard.com Visiting fans: Sales at footballcard.com

BLUE AND GREEN BREAKERS

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 15

– Warrior – BRL 30

– East Root – BRL 0

– Whole – BRL 40

– Half price – R$ 20

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – BRL 20

– Warrior – BRL 40

– East Root – BRL 60

– Whole – BRL 60

– Half price – R$ 30

IMPORTANT: Members of the Arquiba Família plan are entitled to 3 more tickets with a 50% discount in all sectors. Members of the Maraca + Family plan are entitled to 3 more tickets with a 50% discount in all sectors of the stadium.

VISITORS FANS (ORANGE BLEACHERS)

– Whole – BRL 40

– Half price – R$ 20

– Early pick-up at all points of sale

– Fans who are entitled to the gratuity must carry proof of the benefit at the time of ticket pick-up

– Gratuities are limited and subject to availability

Watch: all about Fluminense on ge, on Globo and on sportv