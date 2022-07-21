“For me, I would never set foot in Gávea again”; Wendel makes an unusual statement after not closing with Flamengo and red-black revolt

Flamengo did everything to close the signing of Wendel. The vice president of flamengo football, Marcos Braz, really wanted to have him in the flamengo squad. The negotiation dragged on for a long time, it got close, but in the end, the midfielder ended up renewing with Zenit, from Russia, receiving a nice salary increase.

This Thursday (21), the journalist Fábio Aleixo brought a statement from the player who irritated deeply the flamenguists. Wendel said that the intention was always to guarantee the contract renewal with Zenit. For many red-blacks, this speech left the impression that the negotiations with the CRF were just for him to gain a better bond in Europe. A red-black was more definitive and said that he would not like to see him being speculated on in Mengão anymore: “So you used Flamengo to renew ne Wendel? For me, I would never set foot in Gávea again.”.

“My agent worked just to make sure my contract was renewed, and the whole time I was thinking only about Zenit. I just wanted to play here. (…) St. Petersburg is a very beautiful city. My family and girlfriend are also delighted with her. As I said, I would like to play here as long as possible and wear Zenit’s shirt until the end of my career.”, said the steering wheel.

Before, Wendel showed happiness to continue at Zenit: “I am happy to renew my contract with Zenit, a club where, God willing, I would like to spend my entire career. I feel at home here, I have great friends here and I am very happy to defend the team.”, stated.

Without Wendel, Flamengo is very close to announcing the hiring of Wallace and is looking for more reinforcements. There is talk of Oscar, another striker and a right-back. The direction works daily to bring these players in as soon as possible.