Former athlete and tourists fall from helicopter and are eaten by bears in Russia

After a helicopter crash, the trio were devoured by bears – Photo: Getty Images

Three people involved in helicopter crash in Siberia

A former athlete and two tourists, who were on the aircraft, were dragged and eaten by bears.

The episode was confirmed by Russian authorities.

A former athlete and two Russian tourists have died after being eaten by bears in Kamchatka, Siberia. They had been in a helicopter crash moments before.

The English tabloid Metro explained that the victims were former biathlon athlete Igor Malinovsky, junior world champion of the sport, Zoya Kaygorodova and Sergey Kolesnyak.

The two tourists had booked the helicopter tour, which had Malinovsky as a pilot, for 294,000 rubles (about R$27,000).

Bad weather, however, caused the aircraft to lose contact with the control tower on its way to the town of Milkovo.

According to reports, the helicopter crashed and caught fire. The next day, rescue teams found the charred remains of the aircraft.

Research proves theory

The investigation proved that the bodies of the three victims were dragged and devoured by bears after the fall.

In a statement, the country’s Ministry of Emergencies regretted the incident and confirmed that “unfortunately, none of the three victims survived”.