In a great article that probably everyone in Hollywood has read and none of those mentioned will like it, Variety revealed the salaries of some of the biggest stars in the movie world.

And no one earns more than Tom Cruise, who prefers to take a relatively “lower” salary of $12-14 million for the next two “Mission: Impossible” and gamble on box-office payoffs (known in the industry as “Mission: Impossible”). backend”).

In the case of “Top Gun: Maverick”, several sources revealed to the magazine that the value will receive 100 million or more, between salary, percentage of box office and “home cinema” and streaming (with the current exchange rate down, these values ​​correspond to slightly less in euros).

“I would never bet against Tom Cruise. Most actors aren’t worth what they’re paid, but Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson justify their salaries,” the movie studio executive shared with Variety, who praised the star’s indefatigable energy. to travel the globe promoting their films.

“Top Gun: Maverick” ” data-title=”From Joaquin Phoenix’s 20 million in “Joker 2” to Tom Cruise’s 100: Variety reveals millionaire salaries in Hollywood – SAPO Mag”> “Top Gun: Maverick”

In case of success, the stars of the first division are also to win in the sequels: Joaquin Phoenix will receive 20 million dollars for “Joker 2”, after having earned 4.5 million in the first film, which grossed more than 1 billion in the ticket offices.

Already Jason Momoa had in the initial contract the commitment to enter the sequel to “Aquaman”, but after that film also reached 1 billion at the box office, he managed to renegotiate his salary to 15 million.

Streaming platforms also have very generous pockets, mainly because there are no box office percentages to share and they have to pay actors more up front: Apple will pay Leonardo DiCaprio 30 million to reunite with Martin Scorsese in “Killers of the Flower Moon” , as well as paying the same to Brad Pitt for an as-yet-untitled Formula 1 movie, and 35 million to Will Smith for “Emancipation”.

In the case of Netflix, it was 20 million for Chris Hemsworth and 10 million for Millie Bobby Brown to reprise their roles in the sequels of “Tyler Rake” and “Enola Holmes”.

These platform salaries have led some actors to raise their price on the market: Dwayne Johnson demanded and received 22.5 million for “Black Adam”, plus much more for his role as producer and a fee for promoting the film on his networks social.

Variety notes that it’s not always the money that counts: despite having a quote between 10 and 20 million, stars like Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Emily Blunt gave the studio a discount, accepting 4 million each to be secondary in the historical drama “Oppenheimer”. This to have the “privilege” of working with director Christopher Nolan.

But if the film beats the odds and becomes one of the few dramas to achieve “blockbuster” status, these stars have the “backends” in their contract that guarantee them generous profits.