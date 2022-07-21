“Furious Velocity” runs on Cais do Ginjal and forces traffic cuts

The well-known action movie actor Vin Diesel will be in Cacilhas next week in filming

The Cais do Ginjal area, in Cacilhas, between the Boca do Vento elevator and the entrance to Quinta do Arealva, passing through Olho de Boi, will receive footage of scenes for the movie “Furious Velocity”, with cars passing in this lane. on the banks of the Tagus. The high-investment film, with Vin Diesel in front of the cast, has already been shot in Viseu and Vila Real.

Now in Almada, the filming and occupation of public roads, were authorized by the City Council, and require traffic constraints as early as next week.

The Cacilhas sections will be cut on July 27, at 24:00, for preparation and general rehearsals, and the same on the following day between midnight and 24:00. On the 29th of July filming begins from 00:00 to 24:00 and on the 30th of July at the same time.

According to information already made public, the area surrounding the Ginjal will be closed to vehicles and people, both on the days of preparation for the filming and during the same. Access is only authorized to vehicles from suppliers of the two restaurants in the area, and to residents of the social neighborhood of Olho de Boi, with the population being warned of these ‘maneuvers’.

The unpaved road next to Quinta do Arealva, which gives access to Cristo-Rei, will also be closed to public traffic. In fact, access cuts will affect the entire area, including between Casa da Cerca and Lag da Boca do Vento and at the end of Jardim do Rio, next to Fonte da Pipa.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s budget has already exceeded 300 million dollars (about 284 million euros), just in production. The film, shot in the United Kingdom, Italy and Portugal, has a screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, and features Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and the Portuguese Daniela Melchiorl.