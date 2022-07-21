Gazprom resumes gas supply to Germany

Gazprom, the Russian state gas company, resumed the supply of natural gas to Germany this Thursday (21.Jul.2022). The pipeline had been shut down since July 11 for scheduled maintenance. European countries feared that it would not be reactivated in retaliation for EU (European Union) support for Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by them on Russia.

According to German operator Gascade, Nord Stream 1 resumed operation at 6 am local time (1 am in Brasília). A spokesperson told reporters that the flow is down by about ⅓ of capacity. Until the publication of this text, the information had not been confirmed by the company.

Earlier, Gazprom had said that would not be able to guarantee the supply of the product to Europe by circumstances “extraordinary”. The decision would amplify the effects of the energy crisis on the continent.

Nord Stream 1 is one of the main channels that bring energy to Europe. For Germany alone, it transports 55 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas per year, accounting for 55% of the country’s supply.

The resumption of supply removes, at least for the time being, the “nightmare” mentioned by authorities that would be the lack of energy in Europe’s largest economy.

European countries, however, continue to prepare for a possible cut. In recent months, Gazprom has significantly reduced supply, in addition to having triggered a “force majeure” to abstain from part of their contractual commitments.

On Wednesday (July 20), the European Commission asked the bloc’s countries to reduce their gas use by 15% from August 1 this year to March 31, 2023.

“Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon.” Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, told reporters. “Europe needs to be ready” to partially or completely cut off Russian supplies, he added.

The EU’s target with the reduction in consumption is to ensure that gas storage facilities are 80% full by 1 November, when temperatures start to drop on the continent. According to von der Leyen, the current level is 64%.