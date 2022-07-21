Gisele Bündchen practices yoga in a short top and toned body impresses fans

Gisele Bundchen showed off her fit body on social media and caught the attention of fans. On her official Instagram account, the former model posted photos in which she appears with her daughter, Vivian, practicing yoga by the pool.

The fitness look drew attention and left the muse’s body in evidence. In the caption, she explained that the following photos are old. “2022 > 2020 > 2013. Time flies!!!” she wrote, which quickly received more than 260,000 likes. In the comments, friends and fans reacted with many loving messages and full of praise. “How beautiful!” wrote one user. “Beautiful thing,” posted another.

publicity WE SELECT FOR YOU

See the famous post on social media:

The devil Wears Prada

You may remember that Gisele Bündchen made a very special cameo in the film The devil Wears Pradawhich was very successful in the 2000s. The famous, however, almost refused the invitation to participate in the feature film that became a classic of world cinema.

Gisele was interviewed by British Vogue and recalled that Lauren Weisberger, author of the book that gave rise to the film, approached her during a flight to Los Angeles. She explained that, at the time, Lauren was casting several models for the film. The Brazilian top did not accept.

“I wasn’t interested. I wouldn’t play a model, I did it every day. And that was already a role that I played,” she said.

The famous, however, continue to receive several invitations, until Lauren made the proposal to create a different character for her. “I’m not an actress, I’ve never taken an acting class. It was Meryl Streep, who I consider the best actress of all time,” she praised.

“It was Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, all of them […] And that was the scene I was doing, these three women and I. So I was like, ‘OK, I hope I don’t screw it up’.”

Reflection

Also during the interview, Gisele Bündchen spoke about her arrival at 41 years old. ““I think I feel better in my forties than in my twenties. Everyone says life ends at 40 and I feel like I’m just getting started,” she commented.

“From the outside, it looked like I had it all and I was only 22. Inside, I felt like I hit rock bottom“, said the famous.

What did you think? follow @entreteoficial on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.

Marketing – University Center of Belo Horizonte. He works as a copywriter for the TV niche and famous.