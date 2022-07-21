Going to Year 19, “Grey’s Anatomy” Announces Cast New

The 19th season of the medical series “Grey’s Anatomy” will have at least two new additions to the cast. The website Deadline had already announced the casting of Alexis Floyd (from “Inventando Anna”) and revealed, this Thursday (21/7), that Niko Terho (from “The Thing About Harry”) also joined the cast.

The two will play rookie residents at Gray Sloan. Alexis will play Simone Griffin, a funny, smart, high-performing woman with a complicated family. She has a painful history with the hospital. Already Niko will play Lucas Adams, an extremely friendly man who comes from a family of surgeons. But to prove his worth, he’ll have to stop relying on his people skills and… work.

A curiosity is that Niko Terho already acted with Jake Borelli (Dr. Levi Schmitt of “Grey’s Anatomy”) in “The Thing About Harry”.

“Grey’s Anatomy” it’s been on the air since 2005. Heading into season 19, the series still doesn’t have an end date, although several actors have said goodbye to the show over the years. Ellen Pompeothe protagonist Meredith Grey, has recorded 401 episodes, divided into 18 seasons so far.

Addison Montgomery Might Return to “Grey’s Anatomy”

the obstetrician Addison MontgomeryInterpreted by Kate Walsh in “Grey’s Anatomy”, you can return to the series. It’s up to the actress herself. “There is a possibility. I don’t know what I would do. We’ve been talking a little bit about the possibility of going back to something, but I don’t know yet…”, she told CheatSheet.