Google creates programming language to replace C++ – Tecnoblog

Programming languages ​​with the proposal to replace C or C++ are nothing new, but they have never been very successful. The language carbon, announced this week, has a good chance of hitting the market, however. Reason: this is an initiative that has its origins in the Google. The project was presented as a “experimental successor to C++”.

Carbon programming language (illustrative image: Emerson Alecrim/Tecnoblog)

It’s curious to think of a successor to C++ because, at least to some extent, the language appeared in 1985 to replace C, which was born in 1972. It didn’t. Not totally. Both languages ​​are important to this day for numerous projects.

But since the 1970s and 1980s, a lot has changed in the software development universe. Today, hardware resources are much more advanced, the internet is essential for a multitude of applications and computing devices (including cell phones) are everywhere.

All this makes factors such as performance and security in software to be taken very seriously. Agility in development too. That’s where the idea of ​​Carbon starts to take shape. Basically, the purpose of the language is to do what C++ does, but in a way that is more in line with modern development concepts.

What’s the problem with C++?

Chandler Carruth, lead software engineering at Google, introduced Carbon at the CPP North conference this week. At the event, he justified the project by explaining that C++ remains important for critical applications, but has several limitations that make current development work difficult.

Here’s an example: In C++, it’s relatively common for developers to encounter memory access failures. This can cause serious security issues.

Another problem: C++ standardization is mainly maintained by organizations that are more concerned with maintaining language compatibility with older versions.

This last aspect isn’t exactly bad. A conservative standardization, so to speak, is a policy that guarantees stability to classic or widely distributed software, such as the Linux kernel. On the other hand, the same policy makes it difficult to implement more modern features in C++.

What does the Carbon language have to offer?

In general, Carbon’s proposal is to be an open language based on modern programming principles.

This includes creating APIs and other resources to ensure memory access security, a slightly simpler syntax (set of rules for composing a language’s instructions), and faster compilations.

Of course, interoperability with C++ code is another feature of the project. This also applies to scalable code migration and library reuse, for example.

According to the Carbon readme, the language has the following goals:

Be ideal for performance-critical software;

Have code that is easy to read, understand and write;

Offer practical security and testing mechanisms;

Allow rapid and scalable development;

Work with modern operating system platforms, hardware architectures and environments;

The aforementioned interoperability with C++ code.

Will the Carbon language survive?

It’s hard to say. But the project has a coherent proposal, which is why I believe that Carbon can indeed occupy a prominent place in the market.

The reason for this is that the project is not trying to reinvent the wheel. Despite being an old language, C++ is still in high demand. Among the many reasons for this are consistent performance and extensive documentation. The new language comes, then, to take advantage of the best C++ has and add more modern features.

It’s true that Carbon emerged within Google’s walls, but the company wants its contributions to be less than 50% of the project’s code by the end of the year.

In other words, the plan is to make the language maintained by a community of open source developers, not dependent on a private organization.

Carruth classifies the project as an experimental language. Not surprising. The Initiative has bold goals, but it is only in its infancy.

If you want to know the language or even contribute to it, the Carbon repository is on GitHub.

