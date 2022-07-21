Google Pixel 6a made official in India with Tensor chipset, 4,410 mAh battery and 60 Hz display

The Google Pixel 6a was made official in India on Thursday (21). Previously, the device had been announced at IO22 in May, but pre-sales began in select markets such as the US and the UK only today. The device is the successor to the Google Pixel 5a, launched last year. The Pixel 6a is the first Google device to be launched in India since the Pixel 4a in 2020. Among its highlights is the Tensor chipset, developed by Google itself. It comes to compete with other handsets in the Indian market like the OnePlus 10R, the Nothing Phone 1, and the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer.

















economy and market

13 Jul

















economy and market

12 Jul



The Google Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (1080×2400 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Google’s Tensor chipset, the same as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, along with the Titan M2 security auxiliary processor, which seeks to protect the user’s sensitive data.

For power, the Google Pixel 6a has a 4,410mAh battery pack with support for 18W fast charging, but it doesn’t come with a charger in the box. It comes out of the box with Android 12, will receive three major OS updates and 5 years of security updates.

In terms of cameras, it has a dual module at the rear with a 12.2-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8-megapixel front sensor. Among other features are 4K video recording and 60 FPS, biometric sensor under the display, USB Type-C 3.1 port, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), 6E with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC .

technical specifications









6.1-inch display with Gorilla Glass 3 and 60 Hz rate

Google Tensor Processor

Titan M2 security auxiliary processor

6 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory

128 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage

8 MP front camera

Dual rear camera: 12.2 MP main sensor 12 MP ultra wide-angle sensor

Biometric reader under the screen

Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB Type-C 3.1

4,410mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

Android 12 as operating system

price and availability





Google Pixel 6a pre-sales have started in India, but it won’t be available until July 28th. It has only one model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that costs ₹43,999 (~R$2,990). In the color options, there are black and white, but Google has not made the green color available in the country.

See also