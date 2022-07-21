Google Wallet arrives in Brazil allowing you to save documents, tickets and pay by approximation

Newly launched in Brazil, the ‘Google Wallet’ application arrives on the Android system as a replacement for GPay, an approximation payment platform that comes natively installed in the company’s software, allowing NFC-compatible smartphones to be used to pay in contactless machines.
Although it maintains this possibility, the Wallet brings other functions that were not available in its successor, such as the possibility of saving public transport tickets, airline tickets, event tickets and proof of vaccination against covid-19, for example.
This change comes to integrate multiple features into a single application, allowing Android users to pay by cell phone and also use the device as a form of identification in compatible services. Like Google Pay, it’s free to use and can be used by anyone with a Gmail account.
Although the Wallet offers the convenience of carrying cards and documents, it is possible that not all of them are compatible with the digital wallet, and it is necessary to check availability at your bank or ticket issuer. In Brazil, the change from GPay to Wallet occurred automatically, so when you access the app drawer you will see the new app.
*Cover image: representation.