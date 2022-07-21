Google Wallet arrives in Brazil allowing you to save documents, tickets and pay by approximation

Newly launched in Brazil, the ‘Google Wallet’ application arrives on the Android system as a replacement for GPay, an approximation payment platform that comes natively installed in the company’s software, allowing NFC-compatible smartphones to be used to pay in contactless machines.

Although it maintains this possibility, the Wallet brings other functions that were not available in its successor, such as the possibility of saving public transport tickets, airline tickets, event tickets and proof of vaccination against covid-19, for example.