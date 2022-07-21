Google Wallet arrives in Brazil with 15 banks and even proof of vaccine

Google launched this Wednesday (20) the Wallet app for Android smartphones and WearOS watches. The novelty was announced in May this year and arrives in Brazil in partnership with several banks, including benefit cards, movie tickets and even the Ministry of Health.

In May of this year, Google showed the world an application called Wallet, or Wallet for the United States. His idea is exactly the same one created by Apple: inserting several cards in a single place, including bank payment, movie tickets, loyalty cards, transport tickets and even proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

Google Wallet (Image: publicity/Google)

In Brazil, there are currently 15 banks, brands and the total is still growing with other Google partners, with emphasis on:

Bradesco

Bank of Brazil

Cashier

BTG

C6Bank

Itau

Inter

digit

Neon

Next

Nubank

XP

Visa

MasterCard

Link

Ministry of Health

ticket.com

Google Wallet will have Rock in Rio 2022 tickets

In addition to serving as a real wallet, the Wallet app for Android and WearOS is capable of making Google Pay contactless payments. In the case of Ingresso.com, the objective is not yet focused on cinema or theater, but initially on a way to deliver the ticket for entry to the concert days of Rock in Rio this year.

On transportation tickets, Google Wallet is able to notify the user in case of cancellation or delays. As expected, this application is linked to the entire ecosystem of the search giant, so a ticket added to it ends up becoming a commitment within the Agenda.

For those who are interested and have an Android smartphone, just update the Google Pay app and it will automatically be transformed into a Wallet. If you still don’t have the search giant’s approximation payments app, just click here to download the novelty from Google Play.

