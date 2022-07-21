Guardiola delays Haaland debut, Manchester City win US friendly | international football

It was not this Wednesday that Haaland made his Manchester City debut. The Norwegian striker, the club’s main reinforcement for next season, did not leave the bench in the 2-1 victory over América de México, in Houston.
This was Manchester City’s first pre-season friendly. The expectation was all about Haaland’s debut, but manager Pep Guardiola decided not to use him. In addition to the Norwegian, only the Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson was not on the field among the main players in the squad.
Haaland stayed on the bench and did not make his Manchester City debut – Photo: Getty Images
Instead, Guardiola promoted three debuts: goalkeeper Ortega, striker Julián Álvarez, ex-River Plate, and midfielder Kalvin Phillips, ex-Leeds, who played as a centre-back.
Álvarez started in charge of the attack, kept a discreet performance and went blank. When he left the field in the second half, he made way for Manchester City’s 19-year-old forward Liam Delap, when much of the stadium was waiting for Haaland to enter.
In the absence of the new star, it was an established star at Manchester City who shone. Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne scored both goals in the victory, while Martín decreased for América.
De Bruyne celebrates a goal for Manchester City (Photo: Getty Images)
If Haaland did not play, who participated in the friendly was the young Brazilian striker Kayky, 19 years old. Hired from Fluminense in 2021, the boy played in the last 15 minutes of the friendly.
Manchester City return to the field next Saturday, when they will face Bayern Munich in the city of Green Bay, still in the United States. It will be the new opportunity to follow the possible debut of Haaland for the English club.