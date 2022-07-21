‘Harry Potter’ Cake and ‘Heartstopper’ Milkshake: Meet TikToker That Teaches Recipes From Books | pop

Nothing like reading a good book and entering a new universe, right? To experience these works in an even more intense way, TikToker Tiago Valente decided to invest in a different and unusual type of content, reproducing the recipes of some famous delicacies from literature 😋.

Birthday cake and butterbeer from ‘Harry Potter’, milkshake from ‘Heartstopper’… the recipes are endless and successful on the platform. In the podcast ‘Diário de Bordo’, Jeska Grecco and Leandro Neko talk to Tiago about the creation and repercussion of his #ReceitasLiterária videos. Listen to the chat in the player above! 👆

Margarita from ‘The Summer That Changed My Life’

How about a drink to enjoy the warmer days? 🍸 In the series ‘O Verão Que Mudou Minha Vida’, based on the book of the same name, the characters enjoy a summer day, by the pool, all washed down with lots of pomegranate margarita. On his TikTok, Tiago made a point of teaching his followers how to make this very special drink.

‘Eat, Pray, Love’ Pizza

From margarita to margherita! The ‘Comer, Pray, Amar’ pizza 🍕, in addition to having a super traditional flavor, is still very important in the book, since one of the parts of the story takes place in Italy. Tiago also teaches this recipe, so you can taste it without leaving home.

‘Love & Gelato’ ice cream

Speaking of Italy… gelato? 🍨 The ‘Amor & Gelatto’ ice cream, whose flavor has the interesting name of Stracciatela, became a fever on social media. In his profile, Tiago explains that the ice cream is like flakes, only more chic.

‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Cookies

Still in the field of sweets, one that also made many people’s mouth water were the cookies from ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved’ 🍪. In addition to this delicacy present in the first book of the trilogy, in the last one, ‘Now and forever, Lara Jean’, there is also mention of another sweet, a cinnamon roll, which Tiago also teaches how to make. Delight!

‘Game Of Thrones’ Lemon Cake

Of course, ‘Game Of Thrones’ would also have more than special recipes. One of them is a delicious lemon cupcake 🍋, whose recipe was also made by Tiago on the video platform. We think that Sansa Stark, a character who is a big fan of this candy in the books, would approve of the result!

