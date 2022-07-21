Hired by 777, Paulo Bracks visits CT do Vasco | vasco

Hired by 777 Partners to be executive director of Vasco SAF , Paulo Bracks visited the club’s training center this Thursday. The manager got to know the Vasco structure alongside Juan Arciniegas, director of entertainment at 777, Nicolas Maya, head of operations, and Johannes Spors, sports director at 777 Football Group.

Paulo Bracks reached an agreement with 777 Partners to be part of Vasco’s organizational chart if the company takes over the club’s football. The executive, who was at Inter until March, signed a commitment with the group that intends to acquire 70% of football in the future SAF Vasco da Gama.

Paulo Bracks was at Inter until March

The information about Bracks’ visit was first published by journalist Venê Casagrande and confirmed by ge. For now, until the SAF is approved, the executive will act as a consultant to the American group.

Vasco’s current football manager, Carlos Brazil will remain at the club. They will work together with Juan Arciniegas, Nicolas Maya, Johannes Spors and Don Dransfield, the former City Group strategy chief recently hired to lead American group football worldwide. 777 representatives arrived in Rio last Tuesday for a new round of meetings at the club. The most impactful decision of the visit is the hiring of Bracks.

777 felt the need to bring in a Brazilian executive, who knows the national market and its peculiarities. The first attempt was Rodrigo Caetano, but the manager renewed with Atlético-MG. Bracks worked at Inter for 14 months and was fired after being eliminated in the Copa do Brasil this year. Before that, he had a stint at América-MG, was an auditor at the STJD and an employee of the Minas Gerais Football Federation.

