Honor among Rebels” highlights Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page in new video

Adaption of “Dungeons & Dragons” had its first news revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 officially started this Thursday (21), and has already brought news about “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Rebels”, an adaptation of the RPG games that hits theaters in 2023. In addition to a new video with the featured protagonists, the pop culture event also brought a space set up only for the production.

In the first preview ever seen by fans, Chris Pine (“Star Trek”), Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”), Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”), Michelle Rodriguez (“Fast and Furious” franchise), Justice Smith (“Detective Pikachu”) and Sophia Lillis (“IT – The Thing”) dressed in the clothes of their respective roles in the film.

Watch:

See also the space made by the event especially for “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels”:

San Diego, your invitation awaits.

RSVP now at https://t.co/aGOzCNcWT1 to journey 7/21 – 7/23 into the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern experience, interact with your favorite creatures and characters, and discover more #DnDMovie surprises. pic.twitter.com/8FEO8O5ft9 — DnDMovie (@DnDMovie) July 11, 2022

“Dungeons & Dragons” is a tabletop RPG that has already been adapted for gamesTV, and for the movies, in a trilogy started in 2000, with “Dungeons & Dragons – The Adventure Begins Now”, starring Jeremy Irons. The game also became famous after being much loved by the characters of “Stranger Things”.

the duo Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daleyfrom “A Noite do Jogo”, will be responsible for the direction and script of the feature.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels” is scheduled to open in North American theaters on March 3, 2023. In Brazil, the film still has no confirmed date.

