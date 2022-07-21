How to send bad energies away from your home today

Bad energies don’t need to be exclusively labels given by spiritual people or with some kind of belief. Everyone goes through moments of crisis in life that have to do directly with our habits and the frequencies of our minds.

In situations of greater emotional fragility, it is natural to connect with the negative points of life. To avoid inconvenience and get out of the streak of bad luck quickly, we’ve separated some powerful tips.

Check out how to keep bad energies away

Investigate the origin

The first thing that needs to be done is to analyze where these negative energies that hinder your life may be coming from. A toxic person, job, or a specific activity is often the cause. There are fleeting situations that also affect our state of mind in a bad way.

Once you’ve identified the source of the problem, it’s best to try to move away from the source of so much negativity. This procedure is not always easy to do, but you need to dose your exposure to bad energies to keep your health up to date.

Stop complaining

It could be that the very cause of negativity is in yourself. Stopping complaining and starting to be thankful is a great start to changing your mental vibrations. Complaints attract exactly what you would most like to see far away.

Salt and sage to ward off bad energies

Pour coarse salt in the four corners of each room in the house and smoke it with dried sage leaves. Spiritualists indicate that the salt remains at rest for about 48 hours.

Nature as a source of joy

Enjoying some scenery or just a nice tree on a public road can help clear your mind of bad energies. Get closer to nature to reap good fruits.

Meditation helps a lot

Meditation is an interesting and very efficient practice to improve mental and energetic abilities. Through ordinary meditations, it is possible to reduce feelings of discomfort, anxiety and sadness. Meditation is a constant practice that leads to self-knowledge. Sit in a correct posture and exercise proper breathing, with long inhalations and exhalations. Pay attention to the air that goes in and out of your airways and let the thoughts come and go like a movie that starts and ends.

cleaning is required

Nothing better than renewing the environment to eliminate bad energies. A good cleaning can be part of the solution to the problem. Take the opportunity to get rid of broken things and objects that have lost their function. Detach to give more lightness to environments.