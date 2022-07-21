Huawei P60 may use Kirin 9100 chip with 14nm “3D” lithography, says rumor

Although Huawei keeps its projects under wraps, constant leaks reveal the possible specs and other details of its upcoming phones. We found out this Thursday (21) that the Chinese giant may be working on a new chip for the Huawei P60, a top-of-the-line set to be launched in mid-2022. The information was released by a leaker on Weibo, stating that the manufacturer will use a platform called “Kirin 9100”. This hardware must be manufactured with a 14 nanometer processwhich is a very dated technology in a scenario that disputes the 3 nanometer lithography, but Huawei seems to have an ace up its sleeve.

O leaker adds that the Kirin 9100 — developed by Huawei itself in the “HiSilicon” division — should use the “3D” chip stacking technique similar to that found in desktop processors such as the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. According to the source, the technology will allow the 14-nanometer SoC to be “comparable to a chip manufactured in 5 nanometers” — the same Kirin 9000 lithography that powers the Huawei P50. It’s hard to imagine how a 14-nanometer processor — consider the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, released in 2015 — would be able to behave like a high-end platform like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or MediaTek Dimensity 9000, especially when we take energy efficiency as crucial factor for today’s cell phones.

