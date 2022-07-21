Huawei, you?! VIKK K19 Pro released with 5G, HarmonyOS and Nova 8 Pro specs

Youwei Mobile, a Chinese electronics manufacturer, is presenting this Wednesday (20) a new mid-range cell phone in China, the VIKK K19 Pro, curiously “inspired” by the Huawei Nova 8 Pro – whether in the area of ​​hardware, software or design. — but with the advantage of supporting the 5G network. The VIKK K19 Pro has the same design and specs as the Huawei smartphone, so we have a 6.72-inch curved screen with OLED technology, Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The color depth is 10 bits, so the display can display 1.07 billion tones. See the design of the device:

The screen has a pill-shaped notch that houses two front cameras, being a main lens with a 32 MP sensor and a portrait lens with a 16 MP sensor. At the rear, the photographic block houses a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and two auxiliary lenses – presumably with 2 MP. Processing is handled by the HiSilicon Kirin 985, a chipset manufactured in 7 nanometers with support for 5G that works at frequencies up to 2.58 GHz. Memory settings have not been revealed, but we know that the hardware is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 66-watt fast charging.

















One of the key differences of the mobile is its operating system. Nova 8 Pro launched in 2020 with Android 10 and EMUI 11; the VIKK K19 Pro now has HarmonyOS 2. The VIKK K19 Pro should be another one of the cell phones that “circumvent” the US trade embargoes against Huawei. In April, the Hi Nova 9z 5G was launched by the China Post under its own brand “Nova”, as well as the Hi Nova 8 SE 5G — note that all cell phones “similar” to the Chinese giant’s line are compatible with 5G.

technical specifications

6.72-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution

Display with notch and 120 Hz refresh rate

HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Platform

ARM Mali-G77 GPU

32 MP + 16 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, liquid cooling and graphene heatsink

4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging

HarmonyOS 2

price and availability

Chinese media claims that the VIKK K19 Pro is available for pre-order exclusively in China. Apparently, the black color option is the only one available for the mobile. Pricing is yet to be revealed, but it is possible that Youwei Mobile will update its official website with more information soon. Would you like Huawei to have more share in the West? Comment your opinion!

