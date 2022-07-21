“I knew he would conquer everything, but not so soon”, says mother of Alison dos Santos, gold at the Worlds | athletics

Born in São Joaquim da Barra, “Piu” stood out in athletics from a very young age, but his mother believed that all the success her son has had in the last year (he won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021) would come a long way. later than at age 22.

– I knew he would get as far as he did, but not so young, he arrived very young. His victory is our victory, we are very proud of him, his family and all of São Joaquim da Barra. I still haven’t talked to him, I’m going to make a video call – said Mrs. Sueli.

However, the honoree was not his mother, but Piu’s niece, Arieli, who was born 20 days ago and still hasn’t met her world champion uncle.

– I wanted to dedicate this victory to her, Ari, I thought about her a lot before the test. Give her the best I can,” Alisson said.

The mother revealed that the family was together and awake to cheer for Piu, but without much noise so as not to interrupt the newborn’s sleep.

– A lot of emotion. We were all here, wow, I almost couldn’t take it. I said: “people, a lot of emotion”. Very good, I cried a lot. He dedicated it to my granddaughter, it’s been 20 days since she was born, he’s dying to see it, anxious – revealed the mother.

From a very happy and close-knit family, Piu should receive a new party when he returns to his hometown. However, with the sequence of training abroad, Dona Sueli still does not know when her son will return home.