“I spoke to a source…”; André Hernan brings exclusive about Palmeiras and R$ 27 million striker is offered to Verdão

One of the major issues regarding the palm trees in recent days was the sale of Gabriel Veron. Many people from Palmeiras did not approve of the business values ​​because they believed in the attacker’s potential. Another factor that did not please the fans of the verdão it was the fact that Verdão should not seek replacement and it looks like there was a Brazilian striker in Europe being offered.

In a video published on his YouTube channel, journalist André Hernan revealed that striker Paulinho, who belongs to Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, was offered to Alviverde Paulista. The Brazilian striker is in German football and had his name offered to Palestra after the team sold Gabriel Veron to Porto.

“I spoke to an accurate source who said that Paulinho was offered. Palmeiras listened, but, at the moment, it is unfeasible for what Palmeiras thinks about hiring. To sign permanently, Palmeiras saw no interest in spending a lot of money. At that moment, Palmeiras saw that it is not an investment that needs to be made. If it comes out for free, things can change.”informed the journalist.

According to Uol’s investigation, Bayer Leverkusen stipulated the value to negotiate the 22-year-old Brazilian striker. To sell Paulinho, who has a contract with the club until June 2023, the European team wants 5 million euros (amount that corresponds to approximately R$ 27.5 million at the current price).

Palmeiras returns to the field this Thursday night (21), against América-MG, for the 18th round of the Série A of the Brazilian Championship. Verdão leads the national competition with 33 points conquered and needs a good result to maintain the leadership of the national league.