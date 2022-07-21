“I was just going to hit a ball…” ex-wing recalls review with Mancini at the time of Santos

The former player recalled moments lived with the coach at the time he played for Santos

Former Cruzeiro, Balu recalled the time he did an internship at Santos, with the current América coach, Vagner Mancini. The former fullback brought back the memories with great humor of his time at Alvinegro da Baixada Santos.

According to the former player participating in the Por Onde Anda? from Superesportes-MG, he only went to CT do Peixe to train: “To tell you the real thing, I only went there to play ball with the guys. Mancini likes to hit a ball. Internship is just to enrich the business, internship nothing, boy.

According to him, the coach likes to hit a ball: “Mancini loves to hit a ball. He used to train him, he knew I was in Santos, he’s my friend. He would say, ‘Balu, come’. 1h30, just play ball with him. We put in an internship, but nothing.”

Mancini coached Peixe in 2009, at the time when Balu started his career as an assistant: “Despite some real experiences in the role in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and even in Brazil, the former player decided to become a technical observer for Santos for four years back.”