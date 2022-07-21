“I would have early conversations…”; ESPN Colombia ‘deliveries’ 1st reinforcement of the Lisca era at Santos; 29-year-old winger is featured in Serie B

Técnico would have already moved his “chopsticks” to bring one of his pupils from Sport Recife to CT Rei Pelé

This Thursday (21st), the saints officially introduced Lisca as their new coach. He will have a current contract until December 2023 and arrives after a troubled departure at Sport, where he remained for just four matches. The mood on Ilha do Retiro soured during the game against Vila Nova, when the crowd began to antagonize him over the news of an agreement with Peixe.

According to the ESPN Colombia, Lisca has already made a nomination from Leão to Santos. It’s the right wing Ray Vanegas. In the last two matches as Sport’s commander, the coach activated the 29-year-old Colombian who arrived in the Northeast at the request of Gustavo Florentín, one of several coaches who passed through Rubro-Negro Pernambucano.

the colleague ESPN’s Luisa Fernanda Londoño, informed that Santos is interested in Vanegas and “I would have early conversations” with the Colombian, who is in the final stretch of his contract at Sport. The Leo number 11 has entered the field 32 times this season, with four goals and one assist.

After stints in Paraná, Guarani, Criciúma and Ceará again, Lisca directed América-MG, where he did the best job of his career: in 2020, he took Coelho to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, passing through Corinthians and Internacional. In addition, he signed access to Serie A for 2021. Before Sport, he still managed Vasco, but for a short time.