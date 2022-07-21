In Cantillo’s night, Yuri ‘debuts well’; see notes from Corinthians

On the night of Yuri Alberto’s long-awaited debut with the Corinthians shirt, old characters shone and gave the home team an important victory. With goals from Róger Guedes, Adson – who had just joined – and Raul Gustavo, Alvinegro beat Coritiba 3-1 and resumed the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship. The position may be provisional, if Atlético-MG wins on Thursday (21), but the triumph still left Timão alive in search of the symbolic title of the first round.

At Live from Corinthiansprogram of UOL Esporte right after Timão’s matches, journalists Vitor Guedes and Ricardo Perrone analyzed the individual performance of the athletes led by the assistant Filipe Almeida – since the coach Vítor Pereira fulfills suspension – at Neo Química Arena. (See notes below)

cassio

Vitor Guedes: I think he missed the goal, but it wasn’t a failure – not chicken, decisive – 5.5

Ricardo Perrone: It was not his fault in the goal, and he made important saves – 7.5

Rafael Ramos

Vitor Guedes: It took him five minutes to give Coritiba a goal, which just didn’t come out because Alef Manga was hungry. It was really bad – 1.0

Ricardo Perrone: He was very inattentive to the passes – 3.0

Gil

Victor Guedes:- 6.0

Ricardo Perrone: He also has a failure in the goal shot, but he didn’t have a bad game – 5.0

Raul Gustavo

Vitor Guedes: It was good in attack, not so much in defense. But, he participated in two goals and made his- 7.0

Ricardo Perrone: Scorer of a goal, he did well in today’s match – 8.0

Lucas Piton

Victor Guedes:- 6.5

Ricardo Perrone: I thought he was too shy – 5.5

Ron

Victor Guedes:- 5.0

Ricardo Perrone:- 5.0

Cantillo

Vitor Guedes: He was the best on the field, he positioned himself well, stole balls and knew how to take advantage of the space he had – 8.5

Ricardo Perrone: He played a great game today – 8.0

Maycon

Vitor Guedes: It started well, it took off, but then it went down a little – 6.5

Ricardo Perrone: Gave more quality to Corinthians’ passes – 6.0

Roger Guedes

Vitor Guedes: Congratulations because you’re going to be a father, and he scored a goal today – 7.0

Ricardo Perrone: Scorer of a goal, it went well – 7.5

William

Vitor Guedes: I didn’t like him today, I found him a little shy. Had a common role – 6.0

Ricardo Perrone: He did well in the individual plays – 7.0

Yuri Alberto

Vitor Guedes: He came just below Cantillo, he was one of the best today. Race, placement and spirit. I really liked it – 8.0

Ricardo Perrone: Very generous debut, looking for teammates, game. It was very participatory – 8.0

Victor Pereira (Filipe Almeida)

Vitor Guedes: I’ll give it a seven, because Rafael Ramos was reckless to play for 45 minutes – 7.0

Ricardo Perrone: The changes had an effect, in a game that could have gotten complicated. And Corinthians won – 8.0

