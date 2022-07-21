In MG, Zema has 44% and Kalil, 33%, says Real Time Big Data

Admin 26 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

In the Senate, Aécio Neves, Alexandre Silveira and Cleitinho appear tied within the margin of error

Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) leads the race for the government of Minas Gerais with 44%, according to a Real Time Big Data survey carried out from July 19 to 20, 2022. In 2nd place is the former mayor of Belo Horizonte Alexandre Kalil (PSD), scoring 33%.

Senator Carlos Viana (PL) has 8%. Tied are Marcus Pestana (PSDB), with 2%, Lorene Figueiredo (Psol) and Vanessa Portugal (PSTU), with 1% each. PCB pre-candidate, Renata Regina, did not score.

Those who claim to vote white or null correspond to 6%. Another 5% do not know or did not respond.

The survey surveyed 1500 people from July 19 to 20, 2022. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, at a 95% confidence interval. The registration with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is MG-05124/2022. The research was contracted by Rádio e TV Record for R$ 20,000.00. Here is the full text (1 MB).

2nd shift

In the scenario between Zema and Kalil, the current governor would be reelected with 48%. The former mayor of BH scores 39%. Those who do not know or have not responded add up to 6%, while those who say they vote white or null are 7%.

Senate

The race for the Federal Senate is divided between Aécio Neves (PSDB), Alexandre Silveira (PSD) and Cleitinho (PSC), who appear tied within a margin of error. The toucan has 16%, while the senator has 11%. The state deputy marks 10%.

Close behind is Duda Salabert (PDT) with 7%. Marcelo Álvaro Antônio (PL) has 3%, Paulo Piau (MDB) has 2% and Marco Aro (PP), 1%. Dirlene Marques (PSTU) did not score.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Windows 11: See Taskbar Changes Added by Build 25163

Update also introduces new file sharing This Wednesday (20), the Microsoft made available to testing …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved