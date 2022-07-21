In the race against TSMC, Samsung will show off its 3nm chip next week

As is well known, the chip production market is for no one. Or rather, it has: for two giants. On the one hand, the South Korean Samsung, on the other, the Taiwanese TSMC, each vying for the biggest slice of the pie and the fastest time to produce chips in increasingly advanced lithographs. Well, those who were following the race already saw how Samsung managed to become the vanguard and start production of the long-awaited 3 nm chips in June.

Now, according to the Business Korea portal, the brand already has a date to show the world’s most advanced semiconductor to the world (at least for now) — it will be next Monday (25). Based on the Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor architecture — which promises to reduce the total area of ​​the component by up to 45%, in addition to a 30% higher performance and 50% more energy efficiency compared to 5 nm — the first batch of chips will be delivered to a Chinese company that designs chips for mining cryptocurrencies — despite being an unstable market, see the major recent crises.