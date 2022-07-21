In the race against TSMC, Samsung will show off its 3nm chip next week

As is well known, the chip production market is for no one. Or rather, it has: for two giants. On the one hand, the South Korean Samsung, on the other, the Taiwanese TSMC, each vying for the biggest slice of the pie and the fastest time to produce chips in increasingly advanced lithographs. Well, those who were following the race already saw how Samsung managed to become the vanguard and start production of the long-awaited 3 nm chips in June.
Now, according to the Business Korea portal, the brand already has a date to show the world’s most advanced semiconductor to the world (at least for now) — it will be next Monday (25). Based on the Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor architecture — which promises to reduce the total area of the component by up to 45%, in addition to a 30% higher performance and 50% more energy efficiency compared to 5 nm — the first batch of chips will be delivered to a Chinese company that designs chips for mining cryptocurrencies — despite being an unstable market, see the major recent crises.
This, by the way, has caused the Asian press to turn up its nose a little at the South Korean’s advances, saying that Korea is still highly dependent on Japanese materials and equipment, and that it will be difficult to surpass TSMC’s advanced technologies. Meanwhile, Japan has indeed been more on the side of the Taiwanese, which has settled more in the country and must manage factories with Sony and Denso.
It is worth noting that in competition, TSMC is planning to start manufacturing 3nm FinFET-based chips soon, and employ GAA technology in 2025, while Samsung Electronics’ 3nm chips are already based on more advanced technology than FinFET.
The 3nm chip handover ceremony will be attended by Lee Chang-yang, Minister of the Korean Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Energy, and Kyung Kye-Hyun, President and CEO of Samsung’s Device Solutions Division. The South Korean company still has on the horizon the production of second-generation 3nm chips as early as next year, while 2nm should be for 2025.