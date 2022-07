Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference. | Photo: EFE/EPA/MARCIN OBARA

Annual inflation in Canada reached 8.1% in June compared with the same month in 2021, the highest level in 12 months since 1983, as fuel prices rose rapidly, the government agency Statistics Canada (EC).

On June 13, the Bank of Canada already predicted that inflation would exceed 8% and warned that it would remain at that level in the following months. The Canadian monetary authority surprised last week with a one percentage point increase in interest rates, the fourth in a row. The rate is now 2.5%.

The Bank of Canada has expressed concern that the economy is entering a cycle of high inflation, and has reduced the economy’s growth estimate to 3.5% in 2022, 1.75% in 2023 and 2.5% in 2024. warned that its main objective is to contain inflation, and for that it plans to maintain a cycle of high interest rates.

Statistics Canada reported that if June gas prices – 54.6% higher than the same month in 2021 – were not factored in, inflation would be 6.5%. Despite the high level of inflation in June, market analysts commented that it was slightly below the expected increase of 8.4%.