Instagram will turn videos under 15 minutes into Reels | Social networks

Instagram released, this Thursday (21), an update that turns videos under 15 minutes into Reels. With the change, these contents will have Reels’ creative tools available and will be viewed in full screen. The update does not affect previously posted videos in the feed, meaning they will remain as is and will not be changed to Reels format. The novelty has been in a testing period since April, and continues the social network’s efforts to invest in a better experience in short videos.
According to Instagram, public accounts that post Reels with less than 90 seconds can be recommended by the app and seen by more people. The company is also working to consolidate, in the profiles of the social network, the tab of videos and Reels, so that the contents are more easily found. See what’s new in the Instagram update below.
Remix photos and Dual Capture
You can now use Reels Remix to add photos to a video. Previously, it was only possible to use this feature by adding another video. In addition, Remix gained new layouts, which expand editing and creation possibilities. A green screen is available that allows you to apply any background to the video and new screen configuration tools where you can place your Reel next to, below or even after the content being remixed has finished.
Another new feature in the video creation tool is Dual Capture. With this feature, it is possible to record a video using the phone’s front and rear cameras at the same time. This makes capturing images easier and makes it easier, for example, to record the creator’s reaction during the video.
with information from TechCrunch
