In orbit since January of this year, the James Webb Space Telescope performed an important observation for the world of astronomy. A team of international experts managed to capture a galaxy 13.5 billion light-years from Earth, a period that goes beyond the “birth” of the Universe. This galaxy was named HD1 and it took more than a thousand hours of work by a series of telescopes before it was discovered. It may contain a supermassive black hole, with a mass 100 million times that of the Sun, according to the study published in the scientific journal astrophysical.

Until then, the distance record was held by GN-z11, with 13.4 billion light-years from Earth. Recently, they also found the most distant star, located 12.9 billion light-years away, which was named Earendel – “Morning Star”, in Old English. Now, scientists aim to confirm the hypotheses of the mass of the black hole present in HD1, as well as that it would have the capacity to create the first stars in the Universe, with 13.8 billion years – according to the Big Bang theory.

It is worth remembering that scientists want to change the name of the telescope soon. This is because the former director of administration at NASA would have promoted a series of discriminatory policies against the LGBTQIA+ community, in what was called the “lavender threat”, in his time as Secretary of State. What did you think of the telescope’s observation of the oldest galaxy in the world? Share with us your opinion!

