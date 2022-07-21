James Webb Telescope Uses Only 68GB SSD to Save Images

The James Webb Space Telescope, also known by the acronym JWST, has been a buzz not only among science lovers, but involving the whole world, thanks to the quality of its incredible images of the universe. And all this beauty is being captured in a relatively small SSDwith just 68 GB of capacity.

It’s a pretty small number when compared to SSDs that are already readily available for commercial consumers here on Earth. The size that can be considered a “minimum” is currently 120 GB. But what is important for JWST is not the capacity of its SSD, but its quality – and especially its durability.

Better together. International collaboration gave us the most powerful space telescope ever made, and the deepest infrared views of the universe ever seen. With our partners at @ESA and @CSA_ASC, the science can begin. together we #UnfoldTheUniverse: https://t.co/oFA1ja4jeP pic.twitter.com/8TXTZEIb6H — NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022

The storage drive equipped on the telescope needs to be prepared to face the harsh conditions of space. That means temperatures close to absolute zero and terrible amounts of radiation. That is, it is a component specially customized to “survive” in this environment.

Source: Shutterstock

And the 68 GB is more than enough for the daily capture and transmission of images. The James Webb telescope captures 57 GB of data per day, and transfers it to Earth at two daily intervals, of 4 hours each, at a transmission speed that reaches 28 Mbps, using the 25.9 Ghz Ka-band connection with the Deep Space Network. The number is already considerably higher than Hubble, which captures between 1 and 2 GB of data a day. That is, the SSD was strategically planned for a day of images, as they are not stored in the telescope and are changed with each new cycle.