Jane Fonda says she got better at sex as they got older

Jane Fonda at a special event for Netflix’s “Grace And Frankie” series in April 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The actress Jane Fonda84 years old, believes that aging can bring benefits to sexual life, especially for women. In an interview with SiriusXM radio, the “Grace & Frankie” artist reflected on how people leave bad habits behind and respect their own desires and limits more in bed as time goes on.

The activist said that her sex life is private, but that it can be described as “slow and alone”. She also stated that “women tend to improve because they lose the fear of saying what they want”. And she added, “I think I’ve gotten better.”

“We waste a lot of time not wanting to say, ‘Wait a minute, wait, wait, wait. No, no, no. Slow down. And go a little to the left. We don’t want to do that… But when we get older, it’s like, ‘No, I know what I want, give me what I want’”, she declared in the conversation with Andy Cohen.

The star even gave a mother’s advice to the presenter, who became a father to a girl, Lucy, just 12 days ago. “If [sua filha] see you as a parent who can be fully present and listen to her with her heart, so she will always come to you when she has problems,” said Fonda.

Oscar, Emmy and BAFTA winner Jane Fonda has been married three times: Roger Vadim (1965-1973), Tom Hayden (1973-1990) and Ted Turner (1991-2001).