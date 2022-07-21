Jessica Alba criticizes lack of diversity at Marvell

Sue Storm in “Fantastic Four”, Jessica Alba criticized Marvel saying that their films remain dominated by white actors. At the time Alba starred as Sue Storm, diversity was almost non-existent in superhero movies.

Although inclusion is already on the agenda, the actress said that it is still “more of the same” today, in an interview with English Glamor magazine. “Even if you look at the Marvel movies — that’s the biggest driver of what’s happening right now in entertainment, because it’s family-oriented — it’s still pretty white,” said Alba.

“I would say that I was one of the few [pessoas não brancas] back then… And it was before Marvel was sold to Disney, but it’s still a lot more of the same.”

Alba continued, “I think for the young people that are emerging, who will be our future leaders, it’s important that they see the world on screen or in the stories, in the dreams that we create as artists; reflects the world they are in.”

Neither Latin nor North American

The actress has spoken in the past about how being a Mexican American limited her Hollywood roles during the early 2000s. “They couldn’t figure out my ethnicity,” Alba told PopSugar in 2017.

“I always came off as ‘exotic’. They were like, ‘You’re not Latin enough to play Latina, and you’re not Caucasian enough to play the lead, so you’re going to be the ‘exotic.’”

diversity in the cast

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has shown advances in diversity in recent years. With the recent Disney+ premiere of “Ms. Marvel”, Marvel got its first Muslim superhero.

The movie “Shang-Chi” put an Asian-American hero at the forefront of the cast, while the upcoming “Captain America” will see Anthony Mackie, a black actor, take on the title character.