Joe Biden has Covid-19, says White House | World

In a statement, the White House said Biden, 79, had has mild symptoms and is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral against Covid-19.

Biden took a test for the virus this morning, and the result came back positive, according to Washington. He will be in isolation but will continue to perform all his functions normally, according to the statement.

The White House also said that he will follow the recommendations of the country’s Center for Disease Control, the CDC, a reference in the protocols on Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

“By the standards of any positive case at the White House, the medical unit will inform all of the president’s close contacts throughout the day, including all members of Congress and the press who interacted with the president during yesterday’s trip. of the president for Covid-19 was on Tuesday, when he had tested negative,” the statement added.