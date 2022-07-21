Landim evaluates partnership with Fluminense for Maracanã bidding

Rivals want more autonomy to control stadium after Vasco plays at the venue

At the same time that it plans to build a stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Flamengo wants to have greater autonomy from Maracanã and that’s why, together with Fluminense, it formalized a request to have the arena bid. In the current model, the duo has a grant that gives many, but not all, powers. One of them, according to the president of Mengão, Rodolfo Landim, is to prevent other teams from playing at the venue.

Earlier this month, Vasco, even without the endorsement of the duo Fla-Flu, managed to obtain authorization in court to play a Serie B match at Maracanã. In an interview with the website “GE”, Rodolfo Landim celebrated the union with Fluminense and highlighted who, on the whole, is satisfied with the powers over Maraca, but wants even more influence over the stadium.

— We are awaiting the bidding process, but we do not know exactly what will come out. The government signaled that the process had passed through the Prosecutor’s Office, and now they were going to issue the public notice. While we wait, we are analyzing alternatives, as we do not know what will be written. We are going to participate in the Maracanã bidding process, that’s for sure. We have already closed an agreement with Fluminense, which has been our partner since the beginning of the process — began Landim

“We are happy with the relationship. We can’t complain too much about the autonomy we’ve had at Maracanã over the last three years, to be honest. We had a recent problem (Vasco’s game) that made us worried, but, in general, our relationship with the state and the Maracanã administration is very good,” he added.

Finally, the president of Mais Querido stated that the duo deserves to win the bid because they made and are making many improvements to Maracanã. The stadium has been granted by the state government to Flamengo and Fluminense since April 2019.

“And there were many things that we had to do, because the stadium was in a difficult situation. There are still things to be done, but most have already been done. We recovered lighting, energy… There were broken sinks, vases… Only 28% of the lights were working. But today the maintenance is very good. Conmebol, for example, always refers in a complimentary way. One thing that I said at the time to Governor Witzel, whom I am extremely grateful for having trusted, is that clubs are the most interested in having a stadium in good condition. This continues now with Claudio Castro,” concluded Rodolfo Landim.

Maracanã is closed for a small renovation of the lawn and will again host a game by Mengão next Wednesday (27), at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), against Athletico-PR, in a match valid for the first leg of the quarterfinals. of the Brazilian Cup. Before that, however, Rubro-Negro will visit Avaí, on Sunday (24), at 11 am (also at DF time), in a commitment for the 19th round of the Brasileirão.