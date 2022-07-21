Leak reveals half-nude Thor and Black Widow uniforms and fans react

Who would have thought that at this point we would still have news coming in marvel’s avengers, the controversial game of the Avengers?! Although the game didn’t please the fans, one thing we can’t deny: it has infinite options for different costumes and skins.

And it is precisely the leak of a new shipment of uniforms that went viral on the internet recently. Thanks to a user on twitter who found a preview of the new uniforms in the game’s files for the PC version.

What’s so great about the new skins? Well, they are SWIMMING COSTUMES for Marvel heroes! They still don’t have any forecast for an official release, but luckily the user has made a preview available on Twitter.

Showing Black Widow, Thor and Iron Man with clothes much smaller than we are used to. Check it out below:

Despite the game not being very popular with fans, until this bold idea for skins was well received. Although many stress that none of this will save the game.

But you can confess to us that now you’re going to dream of seeing the MCU’s Thor in swimming trunks, right? While none of this comes close to being real, keep an eye on the Marvel’s legacy for more information.

The last adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was in Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand became the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. In the midst of an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!

