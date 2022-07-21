Lewandowski, Raphinha and more: how will Barcelona pay for signings? Understand | spanish football

Barcelona signings: know the main transfers for the 2022/2023 season

Lewandowski has signed a contract to play for Barcelona for the next three seasons

So far, Barça have not been able to sign up the new signings. in La Liga, Spain’s professional football league. This is because he has yet to fit the cost caps for the 2022/23 season.

LaLiga has an economic control system for the squads, technical commissions and other employees. In short, these are rules that clubs need to follow, since 2013, in order to ensure the financial sustainability of the league.

Unlike UEFA’s Financial Fair Play, control in Spain takes place before the season starts. And in March, Barcelona had a negative balance of €144 million — the only one in red. That is, there was no room to spend on new player salaries. It needed to create new revenue streams, increase current ones, or sell athletes.

no wonder, the club even asked midfielder Frenkie de Jong to accept Manchester United’s proposal. The case is symbolic to explain the mechanisms of LaLiga’s control. Barcelona would make room in the budget not only with the eventual profit from the sale, but also with the departure of the Dutchman’s salary and the amortization of the amount paid for the player’s signing from Ajax in 2019.

Player purchases in recent years Barcelona exponentially increased investment in signings Source: Swiss Ramble

Without this registration, players are not regularized to play in the Spanish League and Champions League. LaLiga must update data on financial limits for clubs by July 31.

In an interview with RAC-1 radio in June, the club’s economic vice-president, Eduard Romeu, said the annual payroll was €560 million, and that there was a need to lower this value. The board intended to reduce by €160 million after contract renegotiations.

O ge contacted the LaLiga office in Brazil, but there was no response to questions in time for the article to be published.

Barcelona’s financial levers

Barcelona have so far not had any significant player sales – the closest to that could be De Jong’s move to Manchester United. Still, he hired. What has the club done then to solve the problem?

For starters, Barcelona believe they will have an increase in revenue. With the definitive return of the public to the stadiums and the recovery of the football economy, the expectation is that the club will once again earn between 700 and 800 million euros per season. But in the meantime, it doesn’t materialize, the board is looking for ways to increase cash flow.

The first of the so-called “palancas” (levers, in Spanish) was the sale of 10% of the Spanish Championship broadcasting rightsfor 25 years, for € 207.5 million, for the investment fund Sixth Street, in the United States.

This deal, closed in June, helped Barça close the 2021/22 financial year with a capital gain of €267 million. However, only 15% of the €207 million will go towards raising the salary cap in 2022/23. Most of it goes to pay the club’s general debt, today above €1.3 billion.

Barcelona balances in recent years When and how much was the club in the blue or the red (not counting taxes) Source: Swiss Ramble 48.8K Tweets See new Tweets Swiss Ramble

Barcelona intends to cede another 15% of the television rights, for 25 years, to the same Sixth Street fund, and thus raise up to €330 million. According to the Spanish press, this should be completed by the end of this week.

The third tactic is to sell up to 49.9% of Barça Studios, its content producer, and thus raise another €200 million. The management chose not to cede to the market Barça Licensing and Merchandising (BLM), a company that manages the entity’s official products.

The management has already received the OK from the partners to run the operations, after holding meetings in recent months. Another relatively recent win was the €595 million loan obtained last August..

— If you are working from the sports direction to resolve these issues. There are players who have to leave because the coach no longer has them, and this is very much conditioned by the so-called levers. If we do things the way we want, we can get into the dynamics of signing players so that they can be registered and also let players out who can’t be counted on anymore,” said President Joan Laporta, at an event at Casa SEAT, in Barcelona, ​​at the beginning of the month.

Barcelona’s strategy, however, is viewed with concern considering the long term. For César Grafietti, from the financial consultancy Convocados, the Catalan club has done something that many Brazilian teams usually do: anticipate revenue, counting on an eventual success on the field. In short, a gamble.

— Barcelona have pledged part of the future to make a move now, to add other income. There’s a risk. It is not a sustainable model — analyzed Grafietti.

“The TV money they sold is fixed money. The bulk of this revenue is from the Spanish Championship, which was recently renewed. That means the next three years won’t see a big increase in revenue, and a chunk of it has already been compromised. It’s something Brazilian clubs have been doing. They spend now expecting better performance up front. When it doesn’t work, it becomes a huge hole,” he added.

Barcelona agreed to pay Bayern Munich around €45m for Robert Lewandowski, twice voted the best in the world. Leeds will receive €58 million per little raphinha. Long contracts, of three and five seasons, respectively, with valued athletes.

According to the website “The Athletic”, Leeds put a clause in the contract that the Spanish club would pay another 10 million euros if they did not meet the fixed payment dates.

The club also announced the arrivals of defender Andreas Christensen and midfielder Franck Kessié. It was not necessary to pay a termination fine to bring the two, but there are gloves and salaries to pay. In addition, he renewed his relationship with Dembélé and Sergi Roberto.