Liga criticizes Flamengo for going to STJD against Brazil Cup draw

The 25 clubs that make up the Forte Football League (LFF) issued a note today (20) in which they criticize Flamengo for triggering the Sports Court to contest the conduct of CBF in the Copa do Brasil draw and try to be the home team in the return game. of the quarterfinals.

Among the clubs that make up the Forte Football League is Athletico, Fla’s opponent in the next phase of the tournament. In all, the block has five of the eight survivors in the Copa do Brasil so far: Fortaleza, América-MG, Atlético-GO and Fluminense.

The position shows how the formation of the league goes beyond the commercial discussion and revenue sharing and points to an approach of clubs to general issues of Brazilian football.

Since yesterday (19), Flamengo has challenged a common practice of the CBF when there are two massive teams from the same city at this point in the competition — in the case of the most recent draw, Fluminense. “As a standard procedure, after defining the duels, teams from the same city were brought together in the draw so that there was an alternation in the order of who would send the games at home and away”, explained the CBF in a note.

The LFF pointed out that “what is not accepted is the attempt to use Sports Justice, during the competition and after the draw, to change a practice that has long been consolidated and accepted by the associations, exclusively because, this time, Flamengo felt harmed himself, even though he was benefited by the same criterion about a month ago”.

The Liga Forte Futebol also has the presence of Atlético-MG, which has recently competed with Flamengo on and off the field and was eliminated by the rubro-negro in the round of 16, with arbitration contested.

Flamengo requested an injunction from the STJD and this request, made in a writ of guarantee, will be analyzed by the president of the court, Otávio Noronha.

Strong Football League Note

Liga Forte Futebol comes to the public to express its opinion on the news published in the media that the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo has filed a request with the Superior Court of Sports Justice – “STJD” requesting the change of field control in matches to be held against Club Athletico Paranaense, valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil 2022:

Initially, it is important to highlight that, of the eight clubs that still compete in the 2022 Copa do Brasil, five of them are part of this League, which is why they were present in the draw held at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation – CBF.

All Brazilian football Clubs are fully aware that the practice of the matched draw and with the inversion of the order of the Clubs, which occurs due to the demands of Television and the security authorities, has been carried out for more than 15 (fifteen) years, without never been questioned by any of the sports associations, not even when CR Flamengo himself benefited to play the second match of the round of 16 against Clube Atlético Mineiro at Maracanã.

If any Club intends to change the aforementioned custom, there will be no resistance from the Liga Futebol Forte, as long as it is done BEFORE the start of the competition, with the consent of all and without prejudice to any association.

What is not accepted is the attempt to use Sports Justice, during the competition and AFTER the draw, to change a practice that has long been consolidated and accepted by the associations, exclusively because, this time, CR Flamengo felt harmed, even having been benefited by the same criterion for about a month. Insist: at that time it was good, now is it bad?

Respect for rules, customs and equality among all competitors is a basic principle for holding any championship, even more so when the objective is to move towards the consolidation of a future LEAGUE and union of clubs. With only one privileged club, it will be difficult, under penalty, even, of the stoppage of the championship due to the numerous legal appeals that can be brought if there is a favorable decision.

Based on the above, the LFF hopes that the draw held at CBF will be maintained, and that the dates, times and locations of the games will be defined soon, under penalty of increasing the damage to the logistics of the Clubs that need to organize the respective trips and so far have not have any disclosure of the dates of the next phase.

STRONG LEAGUE FOOTBALL